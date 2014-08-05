SS Eugenio Suarez made his 44th start at shortstop and recorded his second stolen base of the season. Suarez, however, left the game in the fifth inning with a sprained left knee and he will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

1B Miguel Cabrera had a modest six-game hitting streak stopped and also had a rare hitless night against the Yankees. Cabrera was 0-for-3 with a walk Monday and that marked the seventh time in 47 games against New York he did not get a hit.

RHP Max Scherzer did not have his best stuff but still held the Yankees to two runs despite allowing nine hits in seven innings. The nine hits were the most that Scherzer allowed since he gave up 10 in a four-inning start against Kansas City on June 17. Scherzer’s tough-luck loss ended a five-game winning streak that saw him post a 2.08 earned-run average over his previous seven starts.

CF Ezequiel Carrera made his first start in center field Monday night and made a diving face-first catch on a fly ball by New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury. He also had his first hit for the Tigers and explained his defense by saying through an interpreter: “I am always watching the pitch counts for the batters and I am also always aware of whether the pitcher is a hard thrower or a softer thrower and I use that for my play on the field.”