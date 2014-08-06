SS Eugenio Suarez missed Tuesday’s game with a sprained left knee, and he is day-to-day. Suarez, who is batting .252 in 47 games, injured the knee in the fifth inning Monday sliding into second base on a stolen base.

RF Torii Hunter injured his left hand when he was hit by a Dellin Betances pitch in the ninth inning. He expected the worst before X-rays revealed only a bruise and no break. Hunter is day-to-day.

RHP Justin Verlander (10-9) will try to stay above .500 Wednesday night when he starts for the Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Through June, Verlander was 6-7 with a 4.80 ERA, but in his past six starts, he is 4-2 with a 4.20 ERA. Verlander’s last start was Friday’s 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies, and he allowed two runs and eight hits in eight innings, equaling his longest outing of the season. In 15 regular-season starts against the Yankees, Verlander is 5-5 with a 3.85 ERA. At the current Yankee Stadium, he is 0-2 with a 4.65 ERA in five regular-season starts.

RHP Jim Johnson, released by the Oakland A’s in July, signed a minor league deal with the Tigers. Johnson will throw in front of pitching coach Jeff Jones on Wednesday. He then will report to Triple-A Toledo, and following a few appearances, the Tigers will decide if they want to add him, though he would have to be on the team before Sept. 1 to be eligible for postseason games.

LHP David Price made his Detroit debut and allowed three runs and eight hits over 8 2/3 innings against the Yankees. He fanned 10 without a walk, his major-league-leading 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season. It was his 13th consecutive quality start (six innings or more, three or fewer earned runs).

RHP Joba Chamberlain returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time as an opponent and threw 26 pitches in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. The worst pitch he threw was one that hit New York SS Derek Jeter, and Chamberlain said he never felt worse when that happened. Chamberlain came in to boos from the fans and said he exhaled and took a couple of deep breaths. He described his outing as fun but nerve-wracking.