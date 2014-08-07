OF J.D. Martinez made his 19th start of the season in right field in place of RF Torii Hunter and made a nice catch at the warning track on a ball hit by New York Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury. Martinez, who was 0-for-4, is 1-for-13 in the series.

SS Eugenio Suarez missed Wednesday’s game with a sprained left knee and is day-to-day. Suarez, who is batting .252 in 47 games, injured the knee in the fifth inning Monday sliding into second base on a stolen base.

RF Torii Hunter was held out of the lineup Wednesday with a left hand contusion and is day-to-day. Hunter injured his left hand in the ninth inning Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch, and the injury looked worse than what X-rays showed.

RHP Justin Verlander, despite allowing two home runs to the Yankees, was happy with the results Wednesday. Verlander has produced quality starts in seven of his last nine starts since June 21 and is 4-3 with a 3.90 ERA in that period. Verlander also used more off-speed pitches Wednesday than usual and said they were some of his best of the season. “I was struggling a lot with my changeup and my curve ball, and both of those tonight were some of the better pitches I’ve had all year,” he said. “I felt comfortable with both of them.”

RHP Rick Porcello will try to equal a career high with his 14th victory Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Porcello won 14 games as a rookie in 2009 and again two years later. Porcello is 5-1 with a 2.19 ERA over his last nine starts since June 9. Porcello is 3-2 with a 4.69 ERA in seven career starts against the Yankees.