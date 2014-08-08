SS Eugenio Suarez missed Thursday’s game with a sprained left knee, and he is day-to-day. Suarez, who is batting .252 in 47 games, injured the knee in the fifth inning Monday sliding into second base on a stolen base.

1B Miguel Cabrera nearly received his second day off of the season Thursday. Cabrera sat out July 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He grounded out as a pinch hitter Thursday, making him 1-for-10 in the Yankees series. He has five hits in 19 at-bats this month.

RF Torii Hunter was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game with a bruised left hand, and he is day-to-day. Hunter injured his hand in the ninth inning Tuesday when he was hit by a pitch, and the injury looked worse than what X-rays showed.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will try to follow up his best start of the season Friday night when he pitches Friday’s series opener in Toronto. Sanchez pitched Sunday against the Colorado Rockies and recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts without a walk over seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits. Sanchez has alternated wins and losses over his past six starts, though he is 4-0 with a 2.95 ERA in seven road starts. Sanchez is 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA in five career starts against the Blue Jays.

RHP Rick Porcello turned in his fifth consecutive quality start, allowing one run and nine hits in seven innings. On a day when his fastball command was lacking at times, Porcello threw 110 pitches and wound up with his second loss since June 9.