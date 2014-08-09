OF Andy Dirks (back/hamstring) sustained a strained hamstring injury while recovering from back surgery during a rehab assignment, and has been shut down for the time being. Dirks had just been sent to Triple-A Toledo with the hopes of returning to the Tigers for the stretch run. “He’s going to continue to get treatment in Toledo until he’s obviously ready to play again,” Tigers athletic trainer Kevin Rand said. Rand said the injury will sideline him for more than just a couple of days. Dirks has yet to play a game for the Tigers this season.

RF Torii Hunter (left hand) returned to the Tigers lineup Friday -- a 5-4 win over Toronto -- after missing two games with a hand contusion. Hunter was hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s win over the Yankees. After taking early batting practice and running through some fielding drills to test the hand, Hunter informed manager Brad Ausmus he was good for the series opener. Hunter wore padding over his left batting glove to protect the tender hand. “It’s still swollen, still sore, but I’ve got to be out there,” Hunter said.

CF Rajai Davis went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. It was the first time Davis faced the Blue Jays, his former team, since signing with Detroit in the offseason. Davis was with Toronto from 2011-13, stealing 40-plus bases in each of his last two seasons with the club. The speedster not only hit the ball well Friday, he came up with a game-ending catch. Davis made a sliding catch to snag a ball in foul territory with the bases loaded for the last out.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was forced to leave Friday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays in the fifth inning with a right pectoralis strain. He’ll be examined further in Detroit on Saturday. Sanchez, who gave up four runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings, grabbed at his upper body after throwing a pitch in the fifth inning and exited shortly after without facing another batter. “There was no way I could throw another pitch,” said Sanchez. “I felt a lot of pain in that moment.”

RHP Max Scherzer will get the ball for Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays, looking to help the Tigers build off a dramatic 5-4 come-from-behind win in the series opener. Since allowing 10 runs to the Royals on June 17, Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.14 ERA over his last eight starts -- he has allowed more than two runs just once over that stretch. Scherzer will get the Blue Jays for the first time this season. He is 4-0 with a 1.79 ERA against them in six career starts.