RHP Joe Nathan blew his sixth save of the season in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Nathan has had a terrible last two days against the Blue Jays.

RHP Max Scherzer dominated the Blue Jays but settled for a no-decision in Detroit’s 3-2 loss Saturday.

RHP Joakim Soria left Saturday’s 3-2 loss against the Blue Jays because of a strained left side.

LHP David Price will make his second start as a member of the Tigers in Sunday’s rubber match against the Blue Jays.