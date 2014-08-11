LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on Wednesday. He will take the spot in the rotation of RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain). Ray was 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in four previous games (three starts) with the Tigers this year. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA at Triple-A Toledo. He has a 3.02 ERA in his past four starts at Toledo. He has shown improvement since abandoning his curveball for a slider. His performance Wednesday will determine whether he will continue to start in Sanchez’s place.

RHP Justin Verlander will make his 25th start of the season Monday at Pittsburgh. Verlander is 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break and 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in two starts in August. His struggles earlier in the season -- he went 0-3 with a 6.82 in June -- seem to be behind him. Going against Pittsburgh should help. Verlander is 4-0 with a 1.97 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list before Sunday’s game in Toronto. The move is retroactive to Saturday. Sanchez left his start Friday after 4 2/3 innings. GM Dave Dombrowski said he expect Sanchez to be out for three to four weeks. LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start in Sanchez’s spot Wednesday at Pittsburgh.

RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He pitched two-thirds of an inning to complete the ninth inning Saturday in Detroit’s 10-inning, 3-2 loss at Toronto, but he left the mound before he started to warm up for the 10th. A corresponding move will be made before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

LHP David Price had his string of 14 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays end in the sixth inning Sunday when C Dioner Navarro hit a two-run homer. His previous outings vs. Toronto were with the Tampa Bay Rays. After allowing four runs in six-plus innings in the Tigers’ 6-5, 19-inning loss, Price has yet to record a decision in his two starts with the Tigers after being acquired July 31.