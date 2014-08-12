3B Nick Castellanos was not in the lineup, the victim of the Tigers playing an interleague game in Pittsburgh, a National League venue, where the designated hitter rule is not in effect. DH Victor Martinez started at first base and 1B Miguel Cabrera shifted to 3B. Castellanos pinch hit and grounded out.

RHP Kevin Whelan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo to provide help to a bullpen that was used heavily Sunday in a 19-inning loss at Toronto and allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings. This is Whelan’s second stint in the major leagues as he made two relief appearances in 2011 for the New York Yankees. Whelan was 2-1 with 20 saves and a 1.85 ERA in 35 games with Toledo.

LHP Ian Krol was recalled from Toledo to help a bullpen depleted Sunday when the Tigers played 19 innings in a loss at Toronto and pitched two scoreless innings, making him the only one of five Detroit pitchers not to be scored on. Krol was 0-0 with a 4.97 ERA in 42 games for Detroit earlier in the season and manager Brad Ausmus said he would have remained in the minor leagues under normal circumstances. At Toledo, Krol did not allow a run in four relief appearances and 2 2/3 innings.

LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled Tuesday night from Triple-A Toledo and start at Pittsburgh. The Tigers originally planned to call Ray up Wednesday night to pitch against the Pirates at Detroit. However, they decided to give RHP Rick Porcello, the originally scheduled starter for Tuesday, extra rest as he pitched two innings of relief Sunday in a 19-inning loss at Toronto. Ray made his major league debut with the Tigers in May and went 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in four games, including three starts. At Toledo, he is 7-5 with a 3.92 ERA in 19 games, 18 starts. He has never faced the Pirates.

LHP Blaine Hardy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo a day after pitching three scoreless innings of relief in a 19-inning loss at Toronto as the Tigers needed fresh arms for the bullpen. Hardy was 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 22 games for the Tigers. Earlier this season with Toledo, he went 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 20 games.

LHP Patrick McCoy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo a day after pitching three scoreless relief innings in a 19-inning loss at Toronto as the Tigers needed to replenish a depleted bullpen. McCoy was 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games with the Tigers. He started the season at Double-A Erie and went 1-1 with one save and a 3.95 ERA in nine games then was promoted to Toledo and was 2-0 with a 3.20 ERA in 17 games.

RHP Buck Farmer will have his contract purchased from Double-A Erie on Wednesday night and make his major league debut by starting against the Pirates at Detroit. Farmer has made two starts and gone 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA after posting a 10-5 record with a 2.60 ERA in 18 starts with Class A West Michigan to begin the season.

1B Miguel Cabrera shifted to third base to make room for DH Victor Martinez to play first base because the designated hitter rule was not in effect for an interleague game in Pittsburgh, a National League city. He went 3-for-5 with an RBI and is 6-for-14 in his last two games after going 1-for-18 in his previous six games. Cabrera was the Tigers’ regular third baseman in 2011 and 2012 and has started seven times at the hot corner this season.

DH Victor Martinez started at first base with the interleague game being played in Pittsburgh, where the designated hitter rule is not in effect because it is a National League city. He went 2-for-5 in his 19th start at first this season.

RHP Justin Miller was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to help a bullpen that was overworked Sunday in a 19-inning loss at Toronto. Miller entered the game at the start of the second inning when RHP Justin Verlander was lifted and allowed three runs and five hits in two innings. Miller made seven relief appearances with the Tigers earlier this season -- his first major-league action -- and went 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA. At Toledo, he was 2-1 with five saves and a 1.45 ERA in 31 games.

RHP Justin Verlander left Monday night’s 11-6 loss at Pittsburgh after one inning because of right shoulder soreness and will undergo an MRI examination Tuesday in Detroit. He allowed five runs -- four earned -- and four hits with two walks and three strikeouts. The Tigers said they would not have an update until following the examination.

RHP Joakim Soria was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right oblique. He suffered the injury Saturday while warming up in a game at Toronto. Soria is eligible to be activated Aug. 25. He is 1-1 with a 10.38 ERA in six relief appearances since being acquired July 23 from Texas in a trade.

RHP Rick Porcello will start Friday against Seattle instead of Tuesday at Pittsburgh. The Tigers decided to give Porcello extra rest after he was pressed into two innings of relief duty Sunday in a 19-inning loss at Toronto.