LHP Robbie Ray was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and started Tuesday night in a 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh. He allowed four runs and six hits in five innings. Ray was 7-5 with a 3.92 ERA for Toledo in 19 games, including 18 starts. Ray will start again Sunday against Seattle if Justin Verlander is unable to pitch.

LHP Blane Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo just one day after being optioned to the Mud Hens. Hardy was 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA in 21 relief appearances with the Tigers before his one-day demotion.

RHP Buck Farmer will have his contract purchased from Double-A Erie and start Wednesday night against Pittsburgh at Detroit. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts for Erie and after going 10-5 with a 2.60 ERA in 18 starts with Class-A West Michigan.

RF Torii Hunter got a routine day off after playing in four consecutive games, including all 19 innings of Sunday’s loss at Toronto. He pinch hit in the ninth inning Tuesday and flied out. Manager Brad Ausmus tries to rest Hunter at least once a week in order to keep the 39-year-old fresh.

RHP Justin Miller was optioned to Triple-A Toledo one day after being recalled from the Mud Hens. Miller allowed three runs in two innings of relief in Monday night’s loss at Pittsburgh. He was called up to help provide fresh arm to the bullpen after the Tigers played 19 innings Sunday in a loss at Toronto. In all, Miller has made eight relief appearances with the Tigers this season and is 1-0 with a 5.11 ERA.

RHP Justin Verlander was found to have no structural damage in his right shoulder Tuesday, though an MRI examination did reveal inflammation in various areas of the shoulder. He was pulled after one of inning of the Tigers’ 11-6 loss to the Pirates on Monday night when he felt soreness in the shoulder. The Tigers are optimistic that Verlander, the 2011 AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner, will not have to be placed on the disabled list. He will likely miss his scheduled start Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right pectoral muscle. He was injured Friday while pitching at Toronto and is expected to be out through at least the end of August.