RHP Kevin Whelan was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for Wednesday’s spot starter, RHP Buck Farmer. Whelan was called up just three days earlier and allowed back-to-back home runs to Pittsburgh’s Russell Martin and Ike Davis on Monday in his debut. Whelan has been the Mud Hens’ closer most of the season, posting a 2-1 record and 1.85 ERA with 20 saves.

RHP Melvin Mercedes will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Thursday’s game, the club announced Wednesday night. Mercedes was 0-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 41 games at Toledo. He is not expected to remain in the big leagues for long, but the Tigers needed another bullpen arm as insurance with RHP Joakim Soria on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Buck Farmer pitched five innings and allowed four runs in his major league debut Wednesday. Farmer collected four strikeouts, allowing six hits and a walk and threw 57 of 83 pitches for strikes. Detroit’s fifth-round selection in the 2013 June made only two starts above Class A prior to the injury-related call-up. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after the game.

1B Miguel Cabrera enduring an extra-base-hit drought. He has no doubles since July 19 and no homers in the past 11 games. On Wednesday, he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly.

DH Victor Martinez had three hits and three RBIs on Wednesday, including a two-run single with the bases loaded. He has seven hits in the past four games, lifting his season average to .323. He also has 39 multi-hit games this season. He is currently the team’s biggest RBI threat with 1B Miguel Cabrera enduring an extra-base-hit drought. Cabrera has no doubles since July 19 and no homers in the past 11 games.

RHP Justin Verlander expressed relief over the MRI exam he underwent Tuesday, which revealed no structural damage to his right pitching shoulder.

RHP Max Scherzer did not get much run support in his last two starts, which hindered his ability to collect his 14th victory this season. He hopes the bats will come alive Thursday afternoon against Pittsburgh. Scherzer has allowed his three runs in his last two starts, but the Tigers scored a total of three runs in those games, leaving him with a loss and a no-decision. Scherzer, who is 2-2 with a 3.78 ERA in five career starts against the Pirates, has limited opponents to 14 earned runs in his past nine starts.