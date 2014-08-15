SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He was shut down for the time being Aug. 8.

LF J.D. Martinez drove in Detroit’s first two runs Thursday with a solo home run and a bases-loaded walk. Martinez was hitting .163 in August before his two-hit game. His last home run was Aug. 2 against Colorado. Martinez also contributed in the field, robbing Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison with a catch near the wall during the third inning.

RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13.

RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

RHP Melvin Mercedes was recalled from Triple-A Toledo before Thursday’s game but was not used. Mercedes was 0-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 41 games at Toledo. He is not expected to remain in the big leagues for long, but the Tigers needed another bullpen arm with Joakim Soria on the 15-day disabled list.

1B Miguel Cabrera smacked his first double since July 19 in his last at-bat Thursday. Cabrera still leads the American League with 37 doubles. His power outage has led opposing managers to rethink the way they deal with him. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle elected not to walk Cabrera with runners on second and third and no one out in the sixth inning Thursday. Cabrera grounded out meekly to third base. Cabrera’s subsequent extra base hit was just his second since July 25.

RHP Justin Verlander (right shoulder soreness) left the Aug. 11 game after one inning. He underwent an MRI exam Aug. 12 that showed inflammation but no structural damage. He is not expected to be placed on the disabled list, though he is will miss his scheduled start Aug. 17. He hopes to return during the week of Aug. 18-24.

RHP Jim Johnson is close to getting recalled from Triple-A Toledo after a strong outing on Wednesday. Johnson, the former Baltimore and Oakland closer who was signed shortly after being released by the A’s on Aug. 1, tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a base runner. Johnson requested that he pitch once more in the minors to ensure he’s back to form before the Tigers bring him up. “That’s a good sign because he has an understanding of the big picture,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He is out until at least early September.

RHP Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 14 batters and collected his American League-leading 14th victory in the Tigers’ 5-2 win on Thursday. He came up one strikeout shy of his career high in a game, also set against the Pirates on May 20. Scherzer, who has struck out 10 or more batters six times this season and 24 times in his career, held the Pirates scoreless on three hits in eight innings. He threw a season-high 121 pitches but will get an extra day of rest because of Monday’s off-day. His next scheduled start is Wednesday at Tampa Bay.

RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He is out until at least early September.

RHP Rick Porcello will start the opener of the weekend series against Seattle on Friday after a rare relief appearance. Porcello was thrust into action during a 19-inning loss at Toronto on Sunday, tossing two-plus innings before allowing the winning run. He will face former teammate and center fielder Austin Jackson, who was dealt at the trade deadline in the blockbuster David Price three-team swap. “It’s obviously going to be a little strange seeing him on the other side, but honestly, the way things are going, I don’t care about that,” said Porcello, who is 4-2 with a 3.48 ERA in seven career starts against the Mariners. “I’ll try to get his (butt) out just like everybody else.”

RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.