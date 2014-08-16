LF Andy Dirks will restart his rehab assignment at Triple A Toledo on Saturday. Dirks’ rehab has been halted twice, first with soreness in his surgically-repaired back and then by a hamstring strain. Dirks, who has been out since spring training, took batting practice with the Mud Hens on Friday without any issues. The Tigers are hopeful of activating Dirks later this month if he doesn’t have another setback.

RHP Melvin Mercedes tossed two scoreless innings in his major league debut out of the bullpen on Friday. Mercedes, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, did not allow a base runner while striking out two batters. Mercedes’ performance was surprising, given that he had a 4.33 ERA and struck out just 27 in 52 innings with the Mud Hens. The outing may have extended his stay in the big leagues.

1B Miguel Cabrera doubled in his first two at-bats on Friday, giving him an American League-leading 39 for the season. He has nine games with at least two extra-base hits. He smacked his first double since July 19 in his last at-bat on Thursday. Cabrera also walked and scored a run against Seattle.

RHP Justin Verlander will not pick up a ball until Tuesday, manager Brad Ausmus announced on Friday. Verlander experienced shoulder soreness in his pitching arm and lasted just one inning against Pittsburgh on Monday. An MRI on Tuesday revealed no structural damage. Ausmus is hopeful Verlander can throw a bullpen session during the middle of next week. Verlander has not been placed on the disabled list.

RHP Max Scherzer will make his next start on Tuesday, manager Brad Ausmus said Friday. The Tigers are off Monday, allowing them to use Scherzer on his usual four days’ rest without the need of a fifth starter.

RHP Rick Porcello had one of his worst starts of the season on Friday, allowing six runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits in six innings. Porcello elevated too many pitches and couldn’t make the in-game adjustments to change his fortunes. He made a rare relief appearance in the 19-inning game at Toronto on Sunday, tossing two-plus innings, but said that had nothing to do with his poor performance on Friday. “I’ve got a lot of adjustments to make,” he said. “I look forward to my next start.”