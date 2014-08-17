3B Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run and an RBI single Saturday. Castellanos snapped a 1-1 tie by driving Seattle RHP Felix Hernandez’s first pitch of the fourth inning over the left field wall. Castellanos has 10 home runs, making him the first Tigers rookie to hit double figures in homers since Brennan Boesch had 14 in 2010. Castellanos drove in multiple runs in three of his past four games.

RHP Melvin Mercedes was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Saturday’s game to make room for veteran RHP Jim Johnson. Mercedes tossed two scoreless innings in his major league debut out of the bullpen Friday, but the Tigers wanted a more experienced arm for their upcoming road trip. Mercedes likely will be recalled next month when rosters expand.

LHP Robbie Ray makes his fifth start when he opposes Seattle on Sunday afternoon. The rookie took a loss Tuesday after being recalled from Triple-A Toledo to replace injured RHP Anibal Sanchez. He allowed four runs on six hits in five innings against Pittsburgh. Ray started three games in May before returning to the minors, where he scrapped his curveball for a slider. “I’ve only seen one outing with the slider, but it looked pretty good the other day,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “His fastball is the kind of pitch that hitters swing under, and that slider, especially against righties, guys swing over the top. It’s a good mix.”

RHP Jim Johnson was called up from Triple-A Toledo after Saturday’s game. Johnson was signed earlier this month after being released by Oakland. He gave up three runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings over four appearances for the Mud Hens. Johnson is expected to jump right into a prominent role with the Tigers, likely taking over the seventh-inning duties with Joakim Soria on the 15-day disabled list. He lost his closer role with the A’s early in the season, then was cut after going 4-2 with three saves and a 7.14 ERA in 38 appearances.

LHP David Price won his home debut with the Tigers on Saturday, limiting Seattle to one run on three hits in eight innings. He struck out seven and threw 110 pitches. Price had two no-decisions on the road after being acquired at the July 31 trade deadline from Tampa Bay. Price, who now has a 4-0 career record at Comerica Park, will make his next start Thursday against his former team.

CF Ezequiel Carrera made his sixth start since getting called up from Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 1. He batted second and went 0-for-5. Manager Brad Ausmus prefers not to use Carrera in the leadoff spot even though he led the International League with 43 steals. “I don’t want to put too much of a magnifying glass on Carrera by leading him off right now,” he said. “I know (Ian) Kinsler can handle it.”