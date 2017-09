RHP Kevin Whelan, designated for assignment Sunday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. Whelan spent three days on Detroit’s roster, and he allowed back-to-back home runs to Pittsburgh’s Russell Martin and Ike Davis on Aug. 11 in his debut. Whelan was Toledo’s closer most of the season, posting a 2-1 record and a 1.85 ERA with 20 saves.