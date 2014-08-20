RHP Kevin Whelan accepted his assignment to Triple-A Toledo. Whelan was out-righted by the Tigers on Sunday.

2B Ian Kinsler, who is batting just .221 since the All-Star break, finished 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs and an RBI on Tuesday as the Tigers beat the Rays, 8-6, in 11 innings. The lead-off hitter sparked a decisive three-run rally with a triple leading off the 11th and scored.

RHP Max Scherzer (15-4) allowed four runs -- three on a first-inning homer by James Loney -- on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven innings on Tuesday in an 8-6, 11-inning win over Tampa Bay. Reliever Joba Chamberlain cost him his chance to beat the Rays for a fifth straight start and becoming the first AL pitcher to 15 wins by allowing a run in the bottom of the eighth.

LHP David Price (12-8, 3.12 ERA) will face his old team for the first time on Thursday when the Tigers conclude a three-game series at Tampa Bay. The 2012 American League Cy Young Award-winner never expressed a desire to leave before the Rays dealt him to Detroit at the non-waiver deadline. “This is home to me, and just stating that I wanted to stay, I didn’t think that was a bad thing and I don’t think I had to state that,” he said on Tuesday. The arbitration-eligible Price said he has not yet discussed a contract extension with Detroit.