August 21, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Miguel Cabrera reached base four times on two walks, a single and reached on an error by Rays 3B Evan Longoria. He scored two runs, both on hits by DH Victor Martinez.

DH Victor Martinez had five RBIs, including a grand slam in the seventh inning off of Rays reliever Kirby Yates that put the game out of reach. It was Martinez’s fourth career grand slam and the five RBIs are a season high. “There are few guys in the league that can protect Miggy in the lineup but Victor is one of those guys,” said manager Brad Ausmus.

RHP Justin Verlander is likely to make his next start on Saturday according to manager Brad Ausmus. Verlander has been experiencing a sore right shoulder.

2B Ian Kinsler had a big hit for the second night in a row as his two-out RBI single in the seventh inning chase Rays starter Jake Odorizzi and gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

RHP Rick Porcello pitched his third complete game shutout of the season and became the first Tiger with three shutouts in a season since Jeff Weaver in 2002. “Porcello was the biggest factor in this game,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “For him it’s all about keeping the ball down.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
