RHP Buck Farmer is scheduled to start one game of a doubleheader vs. Minnesota on Saturday. He will get called up from Triple-A in the next day or so, according to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

RHP Evan Reed, a Tigers minor league pitcher, had sexual assault charges against him dropped by a Michigan judge Thursday, saying his accuser wasn’t credible and that it wasn’t proven that she was incapacitated. “I‘m just extremely happy,” Reed, 28, told the Detroit Free Press. “I can have all my focus on baseball again.”

1B Miguel Cabrera started at designated hitter Thursday as a precaution after re-aggravating a previous ankle injury. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said it was a ”small concern“ and he was ”not particularly“ worried. Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a single. ”He re-aggravated an old ankle injury,“ Ausmus said. ”It goes back a little ways. It’s not the first time it’s happened. It flares up from time to time, and a lot of times when he slides, it re-aggravates it for whatever reason. “There are days when he feels better than others, so on those days when he doesn’t feel as great, we’re gonna try to maybe DH him. It’s possible to give him a day or get him out of a game early like we did yesterday,” Ausmus said. Victor Martinez started at first base in Cabrera’s place Thursday.

RF Torii Hunter batted in the second spot of the lineup throughout the Tigers-Rays series, and manager Brad Ausmus said he may stay there for the time being as they want to get the veteran going offensively. Hitting in front of 1B Miguel Cabrera will theoretically give Hunter some better pitches to hit.

RHP Justin Verlander, who missed one start with shoulder inflammation, threw for the second consecutive day Thursday, saying he is ready to pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Verlander threw a 35-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field before Thursday’s game and all went well. “I think we all knew if everything went according to plan, I’d be starting Saturday,” Verlander said. “I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t be. It was pretty much everything I wanted today. No issues. Everything felt good.”