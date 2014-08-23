LHP Ian Krol allowed five runs -- one earned -- on two hits and two walks Friday. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game.

LHP Robbie Ray lasted 1 1/3 innings Friday, allowing six runs on six hits in the shortest start of his career (six starts). Ray took the loss, dropping to 1-4. He was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the game.

1B Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-3 Friday and is hitting .312 this season, fifth-best in the American League. In 121 career games against the Twins, Cabrera is hitting .316 with 28 homers, 32 doubles and 109 RBIs.

DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 Friday and is hitting .324, third in the AL. Martinez is hitting .333 with three homers and 10 RBIs in nine games against the Twins this season.

2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to lead off the game, giving Detroit a brief 1-0 lead. It was Kinsler’s first home run since July 3 and the Tigers’ first leadoff home run since Sept. 22, 2012, when Austin Jackson did it against the Twins.