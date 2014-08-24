LF J.D. Martinez went 3-for-5 in game two, giving him 95 hits this season, which ties a career high originally set in 2012 when he played for Houston. It was his sixth three-hit game this season, tying a career best.

RF Torii Hunter had three hits in game two and has now hit safely in each of his last eight games at Target Field. He has multi-hit efforts in seven of those games and is hitting .541 over that span.

DH Victor Martinez went 3-for-5 in game two and scored a pair of runs. He is hitting .359 over his last 21 games and now has 164 career hits against the Twins, the fourth-most among active players.

RHP Justin Verlander went 5 2/3 innings in game two, earning his first win since Aug. 1 and evening his record at 11-11 this season. It was his 15th career win over Minnesota in 29 starts. He is now 5-0 with a 2.47 ERA in seven career starts at Target Field.