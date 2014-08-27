LF J.D. Martinez is back on a hot streak for Detroit. He had three hits and an RBI and scored two runs Tuesday. “He’s been swinging the bat pretty well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Since the end of the last homestand, he really started swinging the bat well, and he kind of carried through for the majority of the road trip, and obviously this game as well. He’s been kind of heating up a little bit, as well as Raj Davis.” Martinez is hitting .361 with six doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs in his past 15 games.

1B Miguel Cabrera returned to Detroit’s starting lineup Tuesday after missing Sunday’s game due to a sore right ankle. Cabrera has been playing with the bad ankle for some time, but whether it is responsible for his power outage is not known. Cabrera’s batting average and RBI count are not significantly down. He went 1-for-4 Tuesday. “He took some decent swings,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Obviously had the double that jumped off his bat and had the line-drive to (Chase) Headley at third. You could tell the way he’s moving that the ankle bothers him, but it certainly didn’t stop him on defense. He had a couple nice picks as well as the double play. He’s kind of a warrior. You saw it last year in September when he was hurt and he wanted to play.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez is fearful he may miss the rest of the season after feeling a stabbing pain in his right pectoral muscle after a short session of throwing on flat ground Monday. A changeup caused him to shut the session down. “I knew I have to stop because I can’t even move my arm,” he said. Sanchez felt better Tuesday but is still feeling some anxiety about the season ending before he is able to return. “By no means is he being written off,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “This is not something that at this point we’ve considered the end of Anibal Sanchez’s season. We still think there’s a shot he can come back.”

RHP Joakim Soria was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, with how he feels Wednesday serving as a guideline to a possible return to action. Soria has been out since Aug. 10 with a left oblique strain.

RHP Rick Porcello earned a 15th win for the first time in his six-year career Tuesday night when he pitched nine-hit, two-run ball over eight innings against the Yankees. “I‘m happy to be able to go out there and contribute,” Porcello said. “It’s a great atmosphere. There was a lot of excitement. The playoffs are the most important thing right now. Personal success comes from team success.” Manager Brad Ausmus said, “I think if you’d told me at the end of August, beginning of September that this would be Rick’s record and ERA, I would say absolutely, I would absolutely take that.”