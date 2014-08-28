LHP Kyle Lobstein makes his first major league start Thursday afternoon against the New York Yankees. Lobstein worked 5 2/3 innings of three-run relief Saturday in his debut. He doesn’t have one dynamic pitch, but he possesses a mix of four he can throw for strikes. How he fares will determine whether he would be a candidate to pitch again as the fill-in for injured RHP Anibal Sanchez.

1B Miguel Cabrera, bothered by a sore right ankle, “will not be stealing bases,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said dryly Wednesday. “When it bothers him least is on defense. When it hurts him the most is running.” Cabrera continues to play through the injury. Cabrera ran out an RBI double in the fourth inning, his league-leading 42nd double of the season.

RHP Anibal Sanchez won’t need surgery for his injured right pectoral muscle; it hasn’t even been discussed as an option, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Sanchez visited Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., on Wednesday and came away with a confirmation of the original diagnosis and a treatment program. “We’ll keep that in-house,” Ausmus said of the treatment. Sanchez felt pain Monday during a throwing session.

RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) threw back-to-back bullpen sessions Tuesday and Wednesday to continue to advance in his attempt to return to the active roster in early September. “He felt good,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He stretched it out a little further. I think (Thursday) is off, then he’ll back up even further.” There will be no rehab assignment unless Detroit can squeeze him onto one of its minor league teams in the playoffs, as the regular season for most clubs ends on Labor Day.

LHP David Price is a little shy of good fortune in his last two starts. Two starts ago, he allowed just one hit in eight innings at Tampa Bay and wound up a 1-0 loser due to an error and an RBI triple in the first inning. On Wednesday, he gave up nine hits in a row without retiring a batter in the third inning of the New York Yankees’ 8-4 victory over Detroit. “He left some balls up in the zone, middle of the plate,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “They hit some balls hard off him, they hit some balls not so hard that found holes. It was just an off night for David Price.” It was the most consecutive hits allowed in an inning in the AL since Detroit had nine straight in 1996. Price wound up allowing eight runs on 12 hits in two-plus innings.