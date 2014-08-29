C Alex Avila did a nice job guiding rookie LHP Kyle Lobstein through six innings of well-pitched ball and also drove in two runs, one being the game-winner. Avila’s RBI single high off the right-field wall with two out in the ninth Thursday scored pinch-runner C Bryan Holaday from second and gave Detroit a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. “I knew I hit it good,” Avila said of his game-winner, “but I didn’t know if was good enough to get out. I thought it had a good chance to get the winning run in, though.” Avila’s sacrifice fly in the second gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

3B Nick Castellanos shows his inexperience once in a while, Thursday being an example. Castellanos came in for a slow roller hit by RF Zelous Wheeler of the Yankees in the third inning and tried to make a bare-handed pickup and throw on a ball he should have tucked into his back pocket. Castellanos made a wild throw, Wheeler advanced to second and then scored an unearned run on a single to center by CF Jacoby Ellsbury. Castellanos had singled in the second and scored Detroit’s first run on a sacrifice fly by C Alex Avila.

RHP Luke Putkonen got his weekend rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan off to a poor start Thursday, allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning. He has been out of action since April 19 with right elbow inflammation. Putkonen might be able to help the Tigers in September because of his experience, manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP Kyle Lobstein pitched six solid innings for Detroit against the New York Yankees on Thursday, then found out afterward he was being optioned to Toledo. “No hard feelings on my part,” said Lobstein, who will be brought back to Detroit after Toledo’s season ends Monday. “They’re trying to win games up here and they need bullpen help for the weekend.” Manager Brad Ausmus declined to confirm that Lobstein will start when his turn comes up next week. Lobstein allowed four hits in six innings and one of the two runs he gave up was unearned. He didn’t strike anybody out, but only walked one. “He’s not a guy who’s going to wow you with anything,” C Alex Avila said. “But he throws strikes and changes speeds. The way he threw is exactly what I expected.”

LHP Kyle Ryan will be brought up from Double-A Erie to make his major league debut in a start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a doubleheader. Ryan is considered a low-level prospect because he doesn’t have overpowering stuff. Chicago has a lot of left-handed hitters, though, and that probably figured heavily in the decision. Ryan was 7-10 with a 4.55 ERA for Erie in 21 starts. He had pitched 126 2/3 innings, allowing 140 hits with 78 strikeouts and 32 walks. “I don’t know anything about him,” said manager Brad Ausmus, noting he was following the recommendations of Detroit’s front office.

RF Torii Hunter was not in the starting lineup Thursday in keeping with manager Brad Ausmus’ preference for resting his older players in day games following night contests. Hunter entered the day batting .278 with 71 RBIs. Hunter pinch-hit in the ninth and struck out on a high fastball for second out of the inning. There never was a third out because C Alex Avila followed with a game-winning single.

RHP Evan Reed was brought back to Detroit on Thursday so he could help the Tigers bullpen this weekend in Chicago. The Tigers have a doubleheader on Saturday sandwiched by single games Friday and Sunday. Reed was with Detroit early this season but sent down after struggling.