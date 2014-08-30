RHP Jose Ortega was designated for assignment on Friday. He was 0-1 in one appearance for the Tigers with an ERA of 27.00 after giving up four earned runs on four hits while walking four and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings on April 26. He had pitched 42 more games with Triple-A Toledo with a 2-2 record and 3.70 ERA.

RHP Luke Putkonen began a rehab assignment with Single-A West Michigan on Thursday night, giving up four runs on two hits while walking a pair in 2/3 of one inning. He had been out of action since April 19 with right shoulder inflammation.

LHP Kyle Lobstein’s was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following the Tigers’ 3-2 Thursday victory over the Yankees. Lobstein turned in a quality start in that game, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with one walk in six innings. He became the first Tigers pitcher to go six-plus innings while allowing one earned run-or-fewer in their first major league start since Jose Alvarez on June 9, 2013, against Cleveland. He’s expected to be back with the Tigers on Tuesday when rosters expand.

LHP Kyle Ryan will serve as the Tigers’ 26th man and start Saturday’s second game of a split doubleheader in his major league debut. Ryan went 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in five starts for Toledo since being promoted from Double-A Erie, He hasn’t allowed a homer in those five games. Ryan, 22, was selected by Detroit in the 12th round of the 2010 draft.

DH Victor Martinez entered Friday’s game hitting .326 with 187 hits in 157 all-time games against the White Sox. He’s ranks second among active AL hitters against Chicago and has had at least one hit in 20 of his last 22 games against the White Sox.

RHP Justin Verlander improved to 12-11 after allowing a first-inning run. He shut out the White Sox through the rest of his successful seven-inning outing. Verlander won his second straight as he allowed a season-low one run on nine hits, tied a season-high with eight strikeouts and walking two. “Verlander was lights out, he was good today,” right fielder Torri Hunter said. “He had the change up working, slider working, everything. His fastball was 95.”

RHP Evan Reed was recalled from Triple-A Toledo prior to Friday’s game with the White Sox, but didn’t make an appearance. Entering the game he had pitched in 27 games with the Tigers this season with a 0-1 record 4.88 ERA. It’s his first time back with Detroit since a sexual assault charge against him was dismissed last week.

RHP Max Scherzer (15-4, 3.13 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season in the first game of a Saturday’s split doubleheader with the White Sox. Scherzer leads the American League in wins and is tied for second with five others among all starters. Scherzer has won three straight and five of his last seven outings.