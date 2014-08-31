LHP Kyle Ryan earned his first major league win in his debut for the Tigers on Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Ryan threw six scoreless innings in Detroit’s 8-4 win against the Chicago White Sox to split a doubleheader. He gave up five runs and walked two, but stranded two runners in three innings to keep Chicago off the scoreboard. Ryan was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the game, but will be brought back to Detroit once rosters expand in September.

1B Miguel Cabrera left the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night in the fourth inning because of soreness in his ankle, an issue he’s been playing through for an extended period following the All-Star break. Manager Brad Ausmus said he’s talked to Cabrera about possibly sitting for a few games, but the All-Star slugger wants to keep playing. Ausmus said Cabrera’s ankle feels good some days and then takes a turn for the worse. Ausmus said he “would be shocked” if Cabrera is fully able to heal the ankle before the end of the regular season.

DH Victor Martinez continued to torch pitches thrown by Chicago White Sox ace LHP Chris Sale on Saturday afternoon. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a home run off Sale in the Tigers’ 6-3 loss to open a split doubleheader at U.S. Cellular Field. His career batting average off Sale is .536 and he’s had three doubles, three homers and six RBIs. His average off Sale is the best among all players with at least 15 at-bats off the hard-throwing, lanky lefty.

RHP Justin Miller was designated for assignment Saturday morning to make room on the Tigers’ 40-man roster. Rookie LHP Kyle Ryan took that spot and started the second game of a split doubleheader at the Chicago White Sox, pitching as Detroit’s 26th man.

RHP Max Scherzer said he had great stuff Saturday afternoon, but got beat on a couple of pitches that led to his fifth loss of the season. Scherzer took the loss in a 6-3 defeat against the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a split doubleheader, but still struck out 11 and didn’t issue any walks. The White Sox hit two home runs off him and he gave up nine hits. “They were able to scratch a couple runs across, but the damage really came on the long ball,” Scherzer said. “That’s what’s frustrating.”

RHP Rick Porcello will start the series finale against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. After taking losses in three straight starts, Porcello has earned wins in his previous two coming into the game. He’s 4-4 in his past 10 starts with a 2.97 ERA and holds a 9-6 record with a 4.10 ERA against the White Sox in 18 career starts.