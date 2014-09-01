OF Steven Moya will be recalled from Double-A Erie by the Tigers on Monday in Cleveland, as part of the first wave of prospects who will join the team when rosters expand in September. Moya had a monster year for Erie, hitting 35 home runs and racking up 105 RBIs while hitting .276 in 133 games. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he plans to use Moya as a power bat off the bench.

C James McCann will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday as part of the team’s September call-ups once rosters expand Sept. 1. McCann, who’s known more for his defensive skills, had a nice season for the Mud Hens offensively. He hit .295 with seven home runs and 54 RBIs in 109 games (417 at bats).

RHP Jose Ortega, designated for assignment by the Tigers on Friday, was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. He was 0-1 in one appearance for the Tigers with an ERA of 27.00 after giving up four earned runs on four hits while walking four and striking out one in 1 1/3 innings on April 26. He pitched 42 games with Toledo, going 2-2 with a 3.70 ERA.

INF Hernan Perez will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Monday in Cleveland, as part of the first wave of prospects to join the team when rosters expand in September. Perez, who has major league experience with Detroit, hit .287 with six home runs and 53 RBIs in 133 games for the Mud Hens.

LHP Kyle Lobstein will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday in Cleveland and will make the start that day as the fifth guy in Detroit’s rotation. How he does in that outing may determine how long he stays in the rotation, according to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Lobstein will be part of Detroit’s September call-up prospects, who are set to arrive Monday and Tuesday.

LHP Robbie Ray will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday in Cleveland as part of the second wave of prospects who will join the team once rosters expand Sept. 1. Ray, who was acquired in an offseason trade that sent former RHP Doug Fister to the Washington Nationals, will begin working out of the bullpen. He might also get a start or two in the final month of the season. Ray went 7-6 with a 4.22 ERA in 19 starts for Toledo.

OF Tyler Collins will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Monday in Cleveland, as the first wave of prospects to join the team when rosters expand in September. Collins hit .263 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs this season for the Mud Hens.

RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture, lower back) will be placed on the 60-day disabled list by the Tigers in order to clear a spot on the 40-man roster to call up C James McCann on Tuesday in Cleveland. McCann will be part of Detroit’s September call-up prospects to arrive once rosters expand Sept. 1.

1B Miguel Cabrera didn’t start the finale of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera also left a game in the fourth inning Saturday night because of ongoing soreness in an ankle that is believed to be the main reason his offensive numbers are lagging. Manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday morning that Cabrera is still considered day-to-day.

RHP Justin Miller, designated for assignment Saturday morning, was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday. Miller, 27, went 1-0 with a 5.11 ERA in eight games for Detroit this season,

RHP Joakim Soria will throw off flat ground toward the front of the mound on Monday during his rehab for a strained left oblique that landed him on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. The Tigers need all the help they can get in the bullpen down the stretch, as relief pitching has been a sore topic all season. Soria was acquired from the Texas Rangers prior to the July 31 trade deadline in a deal that sent away two of Detroit’s top pitching prospects.

RHP Rick Porcello was his sharpest on the mound Sunday afternoon, but he also didn’t get much help from his fielders in the Tigers’ 6-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox to split a four-game series at U.S. Cellular Field. Porcello took the loss after going 6 2/3 innings and allowing six runs on 11 hits, but only three of the runs were earned thanks to four Detroit errors.

LHP David Price (12-10, 3.32 ERA) will start a big series for the Tigers on Monday at the Cleveland Indians looking to rebound from one of the worst outings in his career. In his last time out, Price took the loss against the New York Yankees after giving up eight runs on 12 hits in just two innings, including eight straight hits off him. Since coming to the Tigers at the July 31 trade deadline, Price is 1-2 with a 4.41 ERA in five starts. “I haven’t looked back at it,” Price said of the start against New York. “I know it happened. There were a lot of ground balls, there were a lot of weak balls that fell in. That’s baseball.”