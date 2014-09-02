OF Steven Moya, who was recalled from Double-A Erie prior to the game, picked up his first major league hit, a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning Monday. Moya was named the Eastern League Most Valuable Player after hitting a league-leading 35 home runs, with 105 RBIs.

C James McCann has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. McCann made his major league debut Monday by catching the ninth inning. At Toledo, McCann hit .295 with seven home runs and 54 RBIs. His addition gives the Tigers a third catcher behind C Alex Avila and C Bryan Holaday.

INF Hernan Perez has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. At Toledo, he hit .287 with 32 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 53 RBIs. He will give the Tigers some added depth at the middle infield positions.

OF Tyler Collins has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. At Toledo, Collins hit .263 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. This is his second stint with the Tigers. He made the team’s opening day roster.

RHP Drew VerHagen has been placed on the 60-day disabled list with a lower back stress fracture.

1B Miguel Cabrera had four hits, including two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Tigers offense in a 12-1 win over Cleveland Monday. The home runs were Cabrera’s first since Aug. 2, snapping his career-long 27-game homerless streak. “That was good to see from Miggy,” said manager Brad Ausmus. “I know it’s been awhile. Who knows, maybe this is a flashpoint for him.”

LHP David Price rebounded from his disastrous outing in his previous start to pitch seven strong innings, giving up one run on eight hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in a win over Cleveland Monday night. In his previous start vs. the Yankees, Price gave up eight runs on 12 hits in two innings. “It feels a lot better than five days ago. That left a bad taste in my mouth. It was good to go out there and throw the ball the way I did today,” said Price.