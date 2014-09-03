C Alex Avila was removed from Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning after getting hit in the mask by a foul ball. Avila was feeling dizzy and is scheduled to have further tests Wednesday. He was sidelined last year with a concussion, which also happened in Cleveland.

LF J.D. Martinez hit one of the Tigers’ biggest home runs of the season Tuesday night, a three-run home run with one out in the top of the ninth inning that turned a 2-1 Tigers deficit to an eventual 4-2 Tigers victory. “It was one of those swings where you hit it and it just feels perfect, like you couldn’t do anything else or any better,” Martinez said. “I don’t remember running around the bases. I was so amped up. When I reached home, I was like, `Did I touch every bag?’ You get caught up in the situation. It’s September, this is the month you win or go home.”

LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, and was on the mound Tuesday night, making his second major league start, against the Indians. Lobstein, who didn’t strike out anyone in his first major league start, struck out 10 Indians in 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits.

LHP Robbie Ray has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Ray was used mostly as a starter at Toledo, where he was 7-6 with a 4.22 ERA. He will be used mostly out of the bullpen with the Tigers.

RHP Buck Farmer has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo. This will be his third stint with the Tigers this season. Farmer has pitched at three different minor league levels this year, and in a combined 22 starts at Class-A, Double-A, and Triple-A, he is 12-6 with a 3.07 ERA.

LHP Kyle Ryan was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday after a brief demotion. Ryan earned his first major league win in his debut for the Tigers on Saturday night at U.S. Cellular Field. He threw six scoreless innings in an 8-4 win against the Chicago White Sox that allowed the Tigers to split a doubleheader. In a combined 26 starts for Double-A Erie and Toledo this season, Ryan went 10-10 with a 3.95 ERA.