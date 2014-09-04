FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
September 5, 2014

2 Min Read

2 Min Read

C Alex Avila did not start Wednesday’s game after leaving Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning when he became dizzy after getting hit in the mask by a foul ball. Tests done Wednesday revealed that Avila does not have a concussion.

DH Miguel Cabrera had two more hits in the Tigers’ 7-0 win over the Indians on Wednesday night. In 15 games against the Indians this year, Cabrera is hitting .426 (26-for-61). His career average vs. the Indians is .346.

RHP Justin Verlander gave up seven runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 7-0 loss at Cleveland on Tuesday. “He didn’t pitch as bad as the number of runs he gave up,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. The loss came at Progressive Field, which has to be one of Verlander’s least favorite venues. In 23 career starts at Progressive Field, Verlander is 9-12 with a 5.35 ERA.

RHP Max Scherzer will start Thursday as the Tigers try to win three of four games in their series with Cleveland. Scherzer, in his last 13 starts, dating to June 22 is 7-2 with a 2.62 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
