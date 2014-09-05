C Alex Avila sat out Thursday’s game, the second game he has missed since getting hit in the face mask by a foul ball. He is listed as day-to-day.

OF Torii Hunter was not in the starting lineup Thursday due to a sore foot, although he did strike out in a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning. Hunter fouled a pitch off the foot in the first inning of Wednesday’s game.

C Victor Martinez’s three-run home run was the biggest blow in a seven-run 11th inning that lifted the Tigers to an 11-4 win over the Indians on Thursday. It was also the latest outburst by Martinez against his former team. In the four-game series in Cleveland, Martinez was 7-for-14, with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. In his last 20 games at Progressive Field, Martinez is hitting .397 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 78 at-bats.

RHP Max Scherzer was handed a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Scherzer was unable to make it stand up and he had to settle for no-decision in the Tigers’ 11-4 win over Cleveland in 11 innings Thursday. In six innings, Scherzer gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits, with six strikeouts and three walks. “An absolute physical grind for me. I didn’t pitch efficiently, fell behind in counts, and walked too many guys,” said Scherzer.