C Alex Avila was not in the lineup for the third consecutive game as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms. He was available to play and could return sometime this weekend. He experienced what manager Brad Ausmus described as a mild headache while trying to ramp up his physical activity on Thursday. “We want him to have a day where he’s completely symptom-free,” Ausmus said. “It’s just about being careful.”

1B Miguel Cabrera played in the field for the first time since Saturday when he started at first on Friday. Cabrera had two hits in four at-bats before being replaced late in the game. Cabrera, who is nursing a sore right ankle, sat out one game and then served as the designated hitter during the four-game Cleveland series while Victor Martinez moved from the DH spot to first. “It’s going to be a balancing act, trying to get the most out of them without wearing them down,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

RHP Joakim Soria is finally making some real progress toward returning from an oblique strain that forced him to the disabled list on Aug. 10. Soria threw 39 pain-free pitches during a bullpen session on Friday. The next step, if he doesn’t experience any soreness overnight, will be to throw live batting practice on Monday. “My arm is still in shape,” he said. “I don’t feel any (pain). I threw 39 pitches and everything feels good.”

RHP Rick Porcello was shelled on Friday before he came out after a long rain delay. Porcello allowed six runs -- five earned -- on 10 hits in three innings as the groundball pitcher couldn‘t keep the ball down. It was the sixth time Porcello had given up at least five earned runs this season. He has now lost five of his last seven starts. Porcello was hit on the right heel by Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the third but X-rays were negative.

LHP David Price bounced back from one of the poorest outing of his career by holding Cleveland to one run in seven innings with eight strikeouts on Monday. Price, who gave up nine consecutive hits to the New York Yankees in his previous start, will try to build off his latest outing when he faces San Francisco on Saturday afternoon. Price, who has already collected a career-high 232 strikeouts, is 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA since the Tigers acquired him. He also only faced the Giants once, holding them to one run in nine innings but still getting a no-decision last season.