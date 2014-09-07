C James McCann made his first major-league start on Saturday. He went 0-for-3 and was robbed of a hit in the sixth inning by San Francisco 2B Joe Panik, who made a diving catch on McCann’s soft liner. McCann batted .295 with Triple-A Toledo this season and is a strong candidate to at least become a platoon player next year.

C Alex Avila was not in the lineup for the fourth consecutive game but came in as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and struck out against Giants closer Santiago Casilla. Avila suffered concussion-like symptoms after getting hit with a foul ball off his mask on Sept. 2. He will start Sunday against RHP Tim Hudson. “He was symptom-free (Friday),” manager Brad Ausmus said. “If we were facing a right-handed starter (Saturday), he’d be in there.”

LHP Kyle Lobstein makes his third career start when he faces San Francisco in a nationally televised game on Sunday night. Lobstein has two no-decisions in his first two starts, though he has pitched well. He held Cleveland to two runs on five hits while striking out 10 in 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday. In his first start against the New York Yankees on Aug. 28, he gave up one earned runs on four hits in six innings. The Giants have struggled against left-handed starters, going 25-26 in those games.

1B Miguel Cabrera had his second multi-homer game of the week on Saturday. He hit a two-run shot off San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner and a solo shot against reliever Sergio Romo, the same reliever who struck him out to end the 2012 World Series. Cabrera had two home runs against Cleveland on Monday. He now has 21 home runs and has reached that mark seven consecutive seasons since joining Detroit. That ties him for the second-longest streak in club history behind Norm Cash, who had nine straight 20-homer seasons from 1961-69.

RHP Anibal Sanchez is still nowhere close to returning, putting his season in jeopardy. Sanchez has been on the disabled list since suffering a right pectoralis strain during a start in Toronto on Aug. 8. Sanchez had a bullpen session cut short on Aug. 26 when he felt significant pain. “Until he’s pain-free, he won’t throw,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP David Price nearly threw a complete game after giving up four first-inning runs with two outs on Saturday, but he was still tagged with his 11th loss. Price went 8 2/3 innings and struck out 11 while allowing five runs on nine hits. “Outside of that first inning, David Price was outstanding,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Usually big league hitters will take advantage of balls over the plate. Rarely do balls that are well-located get hit like that.”