RHP Lute Putkonen will not pitch for the Tigers the rest of the year. Putkonen, on the disabled list since April 19 due to right elbow inflammation, made his third rehab appearance for Class A West Michigan on Wednesday, but management felt he wasn’t ready to return to the majors. “He’s not at the level that we’d like to see for him to be ready for here,” trainer Kevin Rand said. “At least he’ll know going forward that he’s OK.”

LHP Kyle Lobstein notched his first major league win Sunday. In his third start, he pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run on four hits against San Francisco. He consistently threw first-pitch strikes and mixed his pitches well. “When you command four pitches in the strike zone and throw them out of the zone when you want to, you’re going to get outs in the big leagues,” C Alex Avila said.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit his third home run in two games and drove in three runs Sunday to reach the 100-RBI mark for the 11th consecutive season, seven with Detroit. Only four other players in major league history had that many consecutive 100 RBI seasons: Lou Gehrig (13), Jimmie Foxx (13), Alex Rodriguez (13) and Al Simmons (11). Cabrera came out after the seventh inning after aggravating his gimpy right ankle, but he is expected to play Monday, likely as the designated hitter. He has a bone spur in the ankle, manager Brad Ausmus said after the game, and offseason surgery might be required.

RHP Justin Verlander traditionally dominates the Kansas City Royals, whom he opposes Monday afternoon, but not this season. He has been charged with two of the Tigers’ four losses to the Royals, going 1-2 with a 5.68 ERA in four starts. He is 17-7 with a 3.17 ERA in 33 career outings against Kansas City. Verlander allowed six runs in 6 2/3 innings at Cleveland in his last start, Sept. 3, while taking his 12th loss of the season.

RHP Anibal Sanchez threw a soft-toss session Sunday as he takes what trainer Kevin Rand calls “baby steps” toward returning to action. Sanchez sustained a right pectoralis strain during his start in Toronto on Aug. 8. He had a setback when trying to throw a bullpen session in late August. “It’s a positive step,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ll see how he bounces back (Monday). If he’s good, then we’ll ramp it up a little bit.”

RHP Joakim Soria will throw a live batting practice session Monday, and he could be activated sometime this week. Soria, who threw a bullpen session Friday, has been out since Aug. 10 because of an oblique strain. “It’s possible after one simulated game he’d be able to pitch in a game,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Conceivably, if all goes well, he could be game-ready in a couple of days.”