SS Andrew Romine got a second straight start at shortstop as manager Brad Ausmus seeks to tighten Detroit’s defense as much as he can down the stretch. Romine doesn’t have a reputation as being the hitter his complement, SS Eugenio Suarez, is but he did have two singles Monday afternoon and the double-error 1B Eric Hosmer made on his bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the second gave Detroit two runs.

RHP Luke Putkonen has been shut down for the remainder of the season. He had surgery to clean out his elbow earlier this season and was on a rehab assignment at Class A West Michigan. He was not effective in a two-inning outing for the Whitecaps so Detroit decided to end his season early. It was not expected Putkonen would be able to return to help the Tigers this season. “We got him back to where he is pitching but not at the level we’d like to see for him to be ready,” Tigers trainer Kevin Rand said. “This is probably it for him this season but at least he can go forward knowing he’s OK and he can have a normal offseason.”

DH Miguel Cabrera is adjusting his swing to the fact he can’t drive off or turn on his sore right ankle. Cabrera had two hits and his 101st RBI Monday afternoon. So far in September he is hitting .486 (17-for-35) with 10 RBIs and five home runs.

CF Don Kelly was Detroit’s starting center fielder Monday for the second game in a row. He doesn’t have the range of OF Rajai Davis or CF Ezequiel Carrera, but Kelly is reliable, makes good decisions and doesn’t get tangled up with his corner outfielders. The Tigers have had outfield problems ever since trading CF Austin Jackson on July 31, especially on balls hit in the gaps. “When you play these types of games, there’s pressure,” Kelly said. “But it’s a privilege. I enjoy it. This is what you play for. When you show up in spring training, this is your goal. I enjoy it.”

RHP Joe Nathan pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning Monday, his first action since Sept. 2. Nathan has been held out of action due to a sore right elbow, manager Brad Ausmus said. “(Nathan) was having a little elbow tenderness that was taken care of,” Ausmus said. “I’ll talk to him, but I don’t expect any issues.”

RHP Justin Verlander notched his 150th career win Monday when he pitched seven innings against Kansas City, giving up six hits and four runs. “I was pitching to the scoreboard a little bit,” Verlander said. “Alex (Avila) said my fastball had a lot of life right to the end. I felt strong. It wasn’t going very fast (92-94 mph for the most part) but it had a lot of late life.” He allowed two runs on three soft hits when the Royals erased a 2-0 Tigers’ lead with two runs in the third. “I made my pitches,” he said. “They just found holes.”

RHP Joakim Soria threw a simulated game Monday, working through 27 pitches without discomfort. He’s been out since early August with a sore left oblique. “It didn’t look like anything was bothering him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He said he felt good afterwards, and said he didn’t even get tired.” If Soria feels good Tuesday, it’s likely Detroit will activate him on Wednesday. “I‘m ready to go,” Soria said. “I‘m excited to feel better and try to help this team as much as I can. We took a big step and hopefully it feels good (Tuesday).”