SS Andrew Romine was in the starting lineup Tuesday night for the third straight game. “Romine has been playing well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s been consistent with the glove all season, he’s been getting hits, stealing bases. Obviously that makes it easy to write his name into the lineup.” Rookie SS Eugenio Suarez is playing into September for the first time, too.

LF J.D. Martinez drove in two runs Tuesday night, one with a first-inning sacrifice fly and the other with his 20th home run of the season, which came in the fifth. “J.D. seems to go through moments where he takes good swings and gets the ball in the air and then he gets out in front a little bit and pulls the ball in the ground,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “In the last week, he’s kind of gone back and forth. He took much better swings, he stayed back on the ball, he didn’t rush to get it. He did that with the sac fly in the first and then of course he did it on the home run as well.”

RF Torii Hunter singled his first two times up Tuesday night, showing no ill effects of the neck strain he suffered the previous game when he and CF Don Kelly ran together in right-center. “A little whiplash from when my head hit the ground,” Hunter said of his injury. “I’ve got a stiff neck but I‘m okay.”

CF Rajai Davis smacked a two-run home run in the second inning, his eighth of the season. Davis was making his first start in center after watching UT Don Kelly start the previous two games. Defense is part of the reason; Kelly may not cover as much ground but he’s far superior in making plays. Davis gives the advantage of speed, though, and has more pop in his bat.

RHP Max Scherzer got his 16th victory Tuesday night but he really had to earn it. Twice he had to get out of a jam with two runners on and once he left the bases loaded. Manager Brad Ausmus took Scherzer out with a runner on second, two out and C Salvador Perez coming up in the seventh. “He did look tired at the point where we took him out,” Ausmus said. “I did think he looked tired. He threw 120 pitches last time out so understandably he was tired in September. But overall it was a good outing.” Scherzer walked four and gave up seven hits but got the outs when he had to.

RHP Joakim Soria was scheduled to be taken off the disabled list Wednesday, barring an unforeseen setback. Soria has been dealing with a sore left oblique since Aug. 10. He threw 27 pitches against hitters Monday and said, “I‘m great. Ready to go,” before Tuesday night’s game. Manager Brad Ausmus said Soria would work in the late innings of games.