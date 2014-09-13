LF J.D. Martinez equaled his career high with a four-RBI night Friday, driving in two on a home run and two more with a triple. “He’s been a find in that he was in Triple-A for them and now he’s hitting fifth,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He makes it that much tougher to pitch to (Miguel) Cabrera and (Victor) Martinez.” “He’s always talking hitting with somebody,” C Alex Avila said. “He’s a great student of hitting.”

SS Eugenio Suarez returned to Detroit’s starting lineup Friday after watching SS Andrew Romine start four straight games. “This wasn’t a punishment or anything,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was more a matter of Romine playing well. Sometimes a young player will put too much pressure on himself to succeed.” He had a single in four at-bats.

DH Miguel Cabrera was off first base but in Detroit’s lineup as the designated hitter for the fourth straight game Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus is walking a fine line with Cabrera and 1B Victor Martinez, not wanting to wear Martinez out by playing him at first all the time while trying to take as much pressure off Cabrera’s aching right heel as possible. Ausmus likes to talk to each player before he decides who fits where.

1B Victor Martinez turned in another two-hit game for Detroit, one being an RBI single. He has 52 games with more than one hit this season. Both of his singles were ground balls to left field, as he took outside pitches and went the other way. The first time he batted with a shift against him but the second came with runners on, thus the infielders were playing straight up.

2B Ian Kinsler was 2-for-21 entering Friday night’s game against Cleveland. Kinsler had an RBI double and a single, scoring the second time. He gets into slumps when he drops his right shoulder and balls go into the air instead of on a line. Once he makes the correction, he goes on another hot streak.

RHP Jim Johnson got the last four outs, although he did give up an RBI double to Cleveland’s 3B Lonnie Chisenhall. Johnson is a reclamation project of the Tigers because they feel he still has good stuff. His control comes and goes and Detroit is trying to rebuild his confidence after a very poor season by using him in low-leverage situations. Johnson will look good, then he’ll do something like Friday -- issuing a two-out walk and throwing a straight fastball that gets shot into the gap for an extra-base hit.

LHP David Price has had some rocky innings early in two of his previous starts prior to Friday. He allowed nine straight hits in one game against the New York Yankees and five straight to San Francisco. Price got two outs in the second inning Friday and it looked like it could be happening again when Cleveland rapped out a home run, a single plus a double. But SS Eugenio Suarez made a nice play coming in to throw out CF Michael Bourn of Cleveland and end the inning. “I thought I pitched well,” Price said. “I was getting that leadoff man out. Defensively, we had some great plays like Ian Kinsler catching that line drive and Alex (Avila) jumping to catch that ball in front of the net (behind home plate). I know the stuff I possess on the mound is good enough for me to be dominant.” Price struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter and scattered eight hits in 7 2/3 innings.

LHP Phil Coke did not pitch Friday night because of lingering right lower back and hip soreness. Coke hurt himself trying to field a bunt base hit Wednesday against Kansas City. “It’s touch and go,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Coke indicated he was questionable to pitch.