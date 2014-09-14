C Alex Avila likes to keep things as simple as possible in late-inning situations. Maybe that’s what leads to things like his game-winning two-run home run in the eighth inning Saturday night. ”You try to keep it as simple as possible,“ Avila said. ”They say every game counts but in September, everything is magnified. “Once you get to two strikes, you’re just trying to make solid contact,” Avila said. “I’ve got enough power that I‘m able to get the ball into the seats. (Losing pitcher Bryan) Shaw has got a really good cut fastball. But after the first pitch he gave me a steady diet of curveballs. He made me look silly on that 1-1 pitch. He got that 3-2 pitch just up enough for me to put a good swing on it. He’s tough. That’s why he’s their eighth-inning guy.”

SS Andrew Romine and SS Eugenio Suarez will be chosen to start on a daily basis by manager Brad Ausmus. The criteria will be matchups, statistics and managerial whim. For Friday’s game, Ausmus had to select between a player who was 0-for-3 in his career against Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar (Suarez) or one who had never faced Salazar at all (Romine). Ausmus chose Romine, who went 1-for-2 with a single to left off Salazar.

DH Victor Martinez hit his 31st home run to give Detroit a brief 3-2 lead in the fourth inning Saturday night. ”Baseball isn’t a one-man game,“ Martinez said. ”It’s teamwork. And that’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks. Martinez might have had two home runs but his long fly ball to right center was caught in the second. Had it been pulled, it would have gone out.

RHP Anibal Sanchez may be able to throw some pitches off a mound in the bullpen Monday. Sanchez has been playing light catch this weekend with no reported complaints from his right pectoral muscle and if pain-free, he will attempt a brief bullpen on Monday. It is highly unlikely Sanchez would be able to return to Detroit’s rotation before the season ends but he might be able to pitch out of the bullpen. He has been out of action since Aug. 9.

LHP Phil Coke is on day-to-day status and hopes to return to game action Sunday. Coke hurt his lower back on the right side trying to field a bunt Wednesday and has been taking treatment on a daily basis. He did some bullpen throwing Saturday night and said afterward he felt he might be able to give it a go Sunday.