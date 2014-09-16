C Alex Avila remained out of the lineup Monday after leaving Sunday’s game due to a headache and lightheadedness. The move was believed to be precautionary, and Avila could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday.

SS Andrew Romine went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs Monday, giving him 11 this season -- a career best. He is hitting .417 since taking over every-day shortstop duties on Sept. 4. The three hits Monday tied a career high, the fifth time he has had three hits in a game in his career.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, out since Aug. 9 due to a strained pectoral muscle, threw a bullpen session before the game. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated that Sanchez could return in time to be a reliever in the playoffs.

RHP Max Scherzer threw seven innings Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk in a no-decision. Scherzer had won his previous six starts against the Twins dating back to last April 29. He now has 237 strikeouts this season, three short of his career high set last season.