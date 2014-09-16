FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 17, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Alex Avila remained out of the lineup Monday after leaving Sunday’s game due to a headache and lightheadedness. The move was believed to be precautionary, and Avila could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday.

SS Andrew Romine went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs Monday, giving him 11 this season -- a career best. He is hitting .417 since taking over every-day shortstop duties on Sept. 4. The three hits Monday tied a career high, the fifth time he has had three hits in a game in his career.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, out since Aug. 9 due to a strained pectoral muscle, threw a bullpen session before the game. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated that Sanchez could return in time to be a reliever in the playoffs.

RHP Max Scherzer threw seven innings Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk in a no-decision. Scherzer had won his previous six starts against the Twins dating back to last April 29. He now has 237 strikeouts this season, three short of his career high set last season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.