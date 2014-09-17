C Alex Avila remained out of the Tigers’ lineup. He left Sunday’s game with a headache and lightheadedness, and he didn’t play Monday. He remains day-to-day.

3B Nick Castellanos was a late scratch after fouling a ball off his foot during batting practice. He is day-to-day.

LF J.D. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer Tuesday. It was his 23rd home run of the season and fourth homer in his last seven games. He has a hit in nine straight games against the Twins and is hitting .421 with a homer, eight RBIs and five runs scored over that span.

DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 and has a hit in seven straight road games. His .344 batting average on the road is the highest mark in the American League and second highest average in all of baseball this season.