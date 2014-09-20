LF J.D. Martinez had three more hits and is hitting .458 (22-for-48) with 11 runs, five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs in 14 games this season against the Royals. Martinez has at least one hit in 10 of the games, including seven multi-hit games.

C Bryan Holaday is expected to start Saturday, a day game after a night game. Holaday hit .231 with six extra-base hits -- five doubles, one triple -- in 147 at-bats this season.

DH Victor Martinez drove in his 100th run with a first inning single. He becomes the third-oldest player -- 35 years, 270 days -- to have his first 30 home run, 100-RBI season. The other two who were older to accomplish that were Edgar Martinez in 2000 and Carlton Fisk in 1985.

RHP Max Scherzer, who is a candidate to win his second straight American League Cy Young trophy, takes a 16-5 record with a 3.26 ERA into a Saturday start against the Royals. Scherzer is a former Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year while at Missouri.