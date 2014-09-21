FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
September 21, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Detroit Tigers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

C Alex Avila remains sidelined with light-headedness and a possible concussion sustained Sunday when he was tagged on the head after being picked off first base. Avila is 9-for-30, .300, with two home runs against RHP James Shields, the Royals’ starter Saturday.

RF Torii Hunter singled and hit a home run for his sixth straight multi-hit game, which is a career high. It was his 331st career home run, which ties Tigers Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg and Derrek Lee for 104th on baseball’s all-time home run chart.

RHP Anibal Sanchez, who has been out since an Aug. 8 start because of a right pectoralis major strain, is scheduled to throw a simulated game Sunday. If all goes well, Sanchez could make a start before the season ends.

RHP Rick Porcello, who starts Sunday, has limited the Royals to a .227 batting average and a .259 on-base percentage in three starts this season. He is 2-1 with a 2.18 ERA, while striking out 16 in 20 2/3 innings. He has already achieved season-highs in victories, 15, and innings pitched, 197 2/3 innings.

