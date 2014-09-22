C Alex Avila batted in the simulated game Sunday and hopes to pass a concussion test Monday. He has not played in a week. “We’re optimistic he could be ready tomorrow,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We hope to make a decision tomorrow. My guess is ‘yes’ but he has to get an exam.”

LF J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 and scored a run. It was his eighth multi-hit game against the Royals this season. He went 25-for-56 against Royals pitching.

DH Miguel Cabrera was in the original lineup playing first base, but was shifted to designated hitter with Victor Martinez going to first. “Miguel is a little more sore today,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ll get him off his feet a little.”

2B Ian Kinsler hit his 16th home run to lead off the third. That would rank second among AL second basemen.

RHP Rick Porcello was pulled after 3 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and four runs. “I’ve got to throw strikes and get ahead of guys and get into favorable counts,” Porcello said. “I didn’t do that today. I was always optimistic that I would get something going. There were adjustments that I felt I was making. I just didn’t execute my pitches. The walk (to lead off the fourth inning), I can’t go out and walk that first guy. I can’t give up free passes. That wasn’t good. I tried to be optimistic and make good pitches but it just didn’t happen. It was tough. I know what I‘m capable of doing, so I‘m disappointed.” He is 0-4 in his past five starts.