LHP Kyle Lobstein suffered his first major-league loss on Monday, though he deserved a better fate. Lobstein pitched seven innings and only made one costly mistake, a home run ball he allowed against White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers in the second. He only gave up two hits after that inning while striking out five. “I felt a little rusty the first couple of innings after having some extra days off,” said Lobstein, who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 13. “Overall, I felt pretty strong with my outing.”

1B Miguel Cabrera tied his career high with his 50th double of the season in the first inning on Monday. He had 50 doubles for the Florida Marlins in 2006. Cabrera, who went 1-for-4, leads the American League in that category.

DH Victor Martinez reached base all four times on Monday, including two hits. Martinez is second in the American League behind Houston’s Jose Altuve with a .336 average. He is finishing out the regular season on a tear, batting .385 over his last 39 games. He’ll be one of the hottest free agents on the market this winter.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Sanchez, who is 8-5 with a 3.46 ERA in 21 starts, has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a right pectoralis strain. Sanchez threw a simulated game on Sunday but won’t pitch more than a couple of innings for the foreseeable future. “He’ll pitch out of the bullpen,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He can fill a number of roles, depending on how deep the starter goes.”

LHP David Price has been maddeningly inconsistent over his last five starts, allowing at least five earned runs in three of them. The Tigers need him to be sharp on Tuesday night when he faces the Chicago White Sox. Those five starts included an 8-4 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday, when he gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings and threw 112 pitches. Price is just 3-4 with a 4.09 ERA since being acquired in a blockbuster three-team deal at the end of July. He is 4-5 against the White Sox in nine career starts, all with Tampa Bay.