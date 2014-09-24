1B Miguel Cabrera drove in the game-winning run Tuesday with a single and added a double in the first inning. It was the eighth walk-off hit since Cabrera joined the Tigers and his first since a walk-off homer against Kansas City on Aug. 17, 2013. Cabrera’s double was his 51st, establishing a career high.

RHP Justin Verlander makes his final regular-season start on Wednesday afternoon against the White Sox. Verlander is 4-1 with a no-decision in his last six starts, including an outing against the White Sox when he held them to one run in seven innings with eight strikeouts on Aug. 29. He also limited Kansas City to one run in 7 1/3 innings in his last start. Verlander is 16-13 with a 4.07 ERA in 33 career starts against Chicago.

CF Rajai Davis ignited the team with his speed against the White Sox Tuesday after an 18-inning scoreless drought. Davis stole third and scored on Chicago catcher Josh Phegley’s throwing error in the fifth inning. Davis also scored another run from the bottom of the lineup. The Tigers are 7-1 when Davis scores at least two runs.

RHP Anibal Sanchez was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday but did not appear in the game. Sanchez, who is 8-5 with a 3.46 ERA in 21 starts, has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a right pectoralis strain. Sanchez threw a simulated game on Sunday and will be relegated to the bullpen the rest of the season. “He could pitch anywhere from the fifth through the end of the game,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

LHP David Price pitched eight shutout innings Tuesday, then came away with a no-decision after manager Brad Ausmus stuck with his starter in the ninth. Price, who struck out eight, gave up three runs on five hits in the inning. He’s 3-4 since being acquired from Tampa Bay. Price said the no-decision wouldn’t eat at him. “It’s over. It’s done,” he said. “I don’t harp on the past. I don’t buy into that stuff. I’ll come here tomorrow, get my work in and be ready to pitch whenever it’s my turn again.”