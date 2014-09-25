LF J.D. Martinez had three hits and a run scored. He’s batting .467 since Sept. 12 and has multi-hit games in eight of those 12 outings. Martinez has solidified his role as the team’s No. 5 hitter behind the powerful duo of Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez.

1B Miguel Cabrera struck out four times and hit a sacrifice fly on Wednesday. He was batting .405 with six home runs in September before the game while playing with a bone spur in his right ankle. “He’s moving better on it,” Ausmus said. “This thing comes and goes, and the last five or six days, with the exception of maybe Sunday, he’s been moving well on it compared to late August and early September.”

RF Torii Hunter extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two singles on Wednesday. He’s hitting .386 during that stretch, raising his season average to .288. The 39-year-old Hunter has not shown any signs of slowing down. “I still checked in with him (Tuesday) to make sure his bones weren’t too creaky,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He said he was good to go.”

RHP Justin Verlander notched his 15th victory by pitching eight strong innings, allowing just one run on seven hits. He has not walked a batter in his last two starts. He likely will serve as the No. 3 or 4 starter if the Tigers reach the American League Division Series. “He had laser focus,” Ausmus said. “He knew that this was a big game for us and he seems to dial it up.” Verlander now has seven 15-win seasons.

RHP Max Scherzer makes his final regular-season start Thursday against pesky Minnesota. Scherzer has faced the Twins twice in his last six starts and has given up seven earned runs in 12 innings. He’s 8-2 in 15 starts against them despite a 4.53 ERA. Scherzer is 2-0 with two no-decisions in September and won his last start by holding Kansas City to one run in seven innings Saturday.