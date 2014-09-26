C Alex Avila returned to the starting lineup Thursday after sitting out one game. That game, though, was against tough LHP Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox. Avila has struggled since coming back from missing a handful of games due to concussion problems but he roped a single to left his last time up Thursday.

RF J.D. Martinez is getting taken out less and less for defensive purposes late in games. “He’s shown he’s comfortable being out there,” manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday. “We aren’t shifting him between left and right as much. He’s done a nice job.” Martinez reached above the left-field fence Wednesday to keep a fly ball from going into the Detroit bullpen for a home run.

DH Victor Martinez getting hit by a pitch Wednesday by LHP Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox was still a major topic of conversation Thursday in the Detroit clubhouse. At least one White Sox player, RF Avisail Garcia, told Martinez it was because Sale felt someone in the outfield seats was stealing signs through binoculars and relaying the pitch to Martinez at bat. “Victor is hitting 20 points higher on the road,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “So apparently he’s got a small army of people with binoculars on the road.”

RHP Joe Nathan earned his 34th save Thursday night for a 1-2-3 ninth. Nathan fielded PH Eduardo Nunez’s grounder to open the inning and tagged him out on the way to first. He had a sharp slider working and got strikeouts of the next two batters. “This has been one of my tougher seasons,” Nathan said, “especially the first 2 1/2 months. But I was able to stay with it, grind it out.”

RHP Justin Verlander is the likely nominee to pitch Monday for Detroit if the Tigers are involved in a playoff for the American League Central Division title. “He’s in that spot should we have to play on Monday,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday. “When we did our rotation, we had it done then.” Ausmus said he had mapped out the last month of the season as early as Aug. 23, “but we’ve changed it 3-4 times over that span.” Verlander’s regular day to pitch is Monday. He is 5-1 in his last seven starts.

CF Rajai Davis is an aggressive baserunner and it cost him Thursday night. Davis doubled home a run to give Detroit a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning but was thrown out trying to steal third. Davis was going on first movement by Minnesota RHP Ryan Pressly but unfortunately for him that first move was a spin move to second. Pressly was able to catch himself and threw smartly to third to nab Davis trying to advance. Davis earlier singled and stole his 36th base of the season.

RHP Max Scherzer ran up a high pitch count early Thursday night, which led to him only being able to work six innings. “We thought his stuff was all over the place,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We fouled some pitches off, made him throw a lot of pitches. We battled him pretty good.” It was Scherzer’s final start prior to the postseason. “Now I need to fine-tune some more,” Scherzer said. “Because in the playoffs, every pitch is important. I need to be more efficient early in the count. That’s where I need to be better.” He threw 116 pitches in his six innings. Scherzer gave up just five hits but he walked four to go with nine strikeouts. His season total of 252 strikeouts are the sixth most for a Detroit pitcher in a season.

RHP Joakim Soria pitched a perfect seventh Thursday night, which might be his role for the immediate future. Manager Brad Ausmus has said he would use Soria to close when RHP Joe Nathan cannot. Soria has given up just one run in his last 9 1/3 innings.