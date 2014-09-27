LHP Kyle Lobstein will get the ball Saturday in what is close to a “must win” game for Detroit. The Tigers enter play Saturday with a one-game lead on second-place Kansas City in the AL Central. A loss could leave them tied. “I think with a young guy if I said anything it might make him more nervous,” Ausmus said. “Probably better if I just stay away from him. I‘m hoping I can say ‘good job’ some time later in the game.”

LHP Kyle Ryan might have been a little overextended Friday night, working 1 1/3 smooth innings before running into problems in his next frame. Ryan gave up a scratch infield single, an RBI double and a line single to right before being relieved by RHP Jim Johnson, who also gave up an RBI single. Ryan has a delivery that makes it tough to pick up the ball out of his hand.

1B Miguel Cabrera keeps piling up impressive statistics for a career that could land him in the Hall of Fame. Cabrera hit his 25th home run Friday night and since he also has more than 100 RBIs it makes him one of four players in major league history to have at least 25 home runs and 100 RBIs in 11 straight seasons. The others are Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Foxx and Lou Gehrig.

RF Torii Hunter singled in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Hunter has played very well for Detroit down the stretch in September, so well that the Tigers may want him back for another season. Hunter can be a free agent at the end of this season.

RHP Anibal Sanchez made his first game appearance since Aug. 8, the last day he pitched before being sidelined by a bad right pectoral muscle. Sanchez worked the seventh inning, allowing one hit, and threw 14 pitches. “I thought he looked fine,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I‘m sure it was a little bit of a new experience for him but I thought he was fine.” There was no thought of letting Sanchez pitch a second inning. He may get into one of the next two games.

RHP Rick Porcello had spotty control and left too many pitches in hittable parts of the strike zone Friday night, which is why he only lasted 3 2/3 innings. “He was kind of a tale of two different pitchers at times,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had some real good movement on some balls that made hitters look bad and then he left balls in the fat part of the zone that they attacked and drove.” Porcello gave up three runs in the first, including one on his first two pitches and then later a two-run home run. He gave up a solo shot in the third and a pair of unearned runs in the fourth. “I gave up two big home runs,” Porcello said. “That was the biggest thing. I got in bad counts in both those situations, and left fastballs over the middle of the plate, and they put good swings on it.”