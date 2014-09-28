3B Nick Castellanos accounted for all three Detroit runs Saturday night. He hit his 11th home run of the season with two out in the second inning to give the Tigers a brief 1-0 lead. He had a bases-loaded groundout that brought in a run in the sixth and also hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

LHP Kyle Lobstein was strong through four innings Saturday night against Minnesota but five singles drove him out of the game in the fifth. “I felt good,” Lobstein said. “It was unfortunate that happened. It’s still exciting, though. We’re still in a good position.” Manager Brad Ausmus said Lobstein was fine through four innings but then “everything they hit seemed to find a place to land and they kept pushing runners across the plate. It was just one of those nights for him. First four innings he was clean. I don’t know what. I couldn’t tell you exactly what happened.”

LHP Robbie Ray is bound for the Arizona Fall League soon to work on sharpening up an offspeed pitch. Ray got an inning of work Saturday night in a one-sided Detroit loss and didn’t fare well. Ray’s first pitch was smacked for a home run and he allowed a three-run blow later.

LHP Blaine Hardy has been up and down recently for the Tigers and a potential playoff roster spot could be on the line. Hardy pitched Saturday night and gave up two runs on three hits in 2/3 inning. “He had trouble throwing strikes for a while,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Then actually his last couple outings, he looked better. Now, obviously, reverted back to earlier in September. But ... we need lefties out of the ‘pen, and he’s still one of those.”

CF Rajai Davis suffered a potentially key injury when he stumbled coming out of the batter’s box on a groundout to end the second inning. The injury was described by the Tigers as a “Grade 1 pubic symphysis strain” and he will be evaluated Sunday. The Tigers will undoubtedly hold Davis out of action no matter how he feels, purely as a precaution. He was replaced by CF Ezequiel Carrera.

RHP Anibal Sanchez will be available out of Detroit’s bullpen Sunday and the Tigers feel he’ll fill that role well. “I‘m not worried about it and he’s not worried about it,” manager Brad Ausmus said Saturday. He pitched an inning Friday and could have worked Saturday but Ausmus wants him to get meaningful work if possible. “The first (game), I just wanted to get him out there and get his feet wet,” Ausmus said. “But now, I’d rather have it be a closer game, because that’s how I envision him being used.”