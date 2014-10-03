SS Andrew Romine made just eight errors in 94 regular-season games but his miscue in the eighth seemed to open the floodgates for Baltimore to score eight runs. Romine misplayed a grounder from CF Adam Jones that let LF Alejandro De Aza score all the way from second and gave Baltimore a 5-3 lead. “This guy has been a great fielder; I can’t remember the last time he made an error,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It doesn’t change my impression of about this guy as a shortstop.”

LF J.D. Martinez homered in his first postseason at-bat in Game 1. His solo shot to right off RHP Chris Tillman tied the game at 2. That also became only the second time in history where teammates with the same last name hit back-to-back homers. The other? Frank and Brooks Robinson did it for Baltimore in Game 1 of the 1966 World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1B Miguel Cabrera hit Detroit’s third homer of the game, a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning. That cut Baltimore’s lead to 4-3 and came after RF Torii Hunter lined into a double play. 2B Ian Kinsler was doubled off of first after running on a 2-2 pitch. Cabrera then hit his homer off RHP Darren O‘Day. Ausmus said later Kinsler ran on his own, but he was fine with it.

DH Victor Martinez hit his sixth postseason home run leading off the second inning. He now has 11 career homers against Baltimore. Martinez hit .346 on the road this season and finished Thursday’s game 1-for-4.

CF Rajai Davis made the postseason roster and played in Game 1 despite battling the sprained pelvic ligament he suffered last weekend. Manager Brad Ausmus pinch-hit for him in the ninth to give him a short break.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up three runs in the first two innings but rebounded to give Detroit 7 1/3 solid innings. He allowed DH Nelson Cruz’s two-run homer in the first plus a solo homer from SS J.J. Hardy but kept the Tigers close. Scherzer gave up a total of five runs on seven hits, retiring 12 straight at one point. “After the second inning, (pitching coach Jeff Jones) noticed something on the video and talked to Max about it and there was immediate results,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “After the adjustment ... his slider was breaking downhill as opposed to across, and we could tell right away the mechanical adjustment had a positive effect.”