C Alex Avila got two opposite-field hits Monday, one a two-run home run, to help Detroit open its season with a 4-0 victory over Minnesota. Avila is entering his free-agent season and needs to reverse three downward seasons after a breakthrough 2011. “It will continue to be a work in progress,” Avila said. “I fell into some bad habits and you continue to do so during the course of a season. The trick is to identify them and work on them.”

SS Jose Iglesias, who missed all of last year with stress fractures in both shins, had two singles and a pair of stolen bases Monday in his first game of the season. Iglesias had just five hits all spring, but was making good contact. He went deep in the hole to throw out a Minnesota batter in the ninth. He has not indicated his shins are a problem to date.

RF J.D. Martinez hit a long home run for a power start to his 2015 season. Martinez lined a home run to right center leading off as part of a three-run second inning. “I‘m just worrying about today,” Martinez said. Martinez broke out with Detroit last year after being discarded by Houston and his spring training indicated he could be in for a similar season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes could make Detroit’s outfield defense better this season. Cespedes, who has one of the better outfield arms in baseball, went to the fence in left center to bring back a home run Monday in the fourth inning. C Kurt Suzuki of Minnesota banged a 1-2 pitch that was headed over the fence until Cespedes leaped and caught it. Cespedes also tripled and doubled in the game. His triple banged off the base of the wall on the left side of the center-field fence. “He thought he crushed it,” RF J.D. Martinez said. “He thought it was a home run. It just hit off the wall. You’ve got to hit them here.”

RHP Joe Nathan collected his first save in his first appearance of the season Monday. Nathan was brought in with two on and two out in the ninth with Detroit holding a 4-0 lead on Minnesota. Nathan is working on a two-season fastball now that his four-seamer has been throttled down to 90-92 mph by age. Nathan, 40, used the two-seamer while getting former Tigers RF Torii Hunter to strike out on a checked swing on a 1-2 pitch, ending the game.

RHP Anibal Sanchez makes his 11th appearance and 10th career start against Minnesota on Wednesday when he starts for Detroit. Sanchez was 1-0 in three games against the Twins last season and is 2-2 over his career facing Minnesota. Sanchez has had health issues each of the last two years but that was not an issue this spring.

LHP David Price was one out shy of a complete-game five-hitter Monday in picking up the win in his first start of the season. “I wanted to get that one more out,” Price said after being pulled for closer RHP Joe Nathan, who got former Tiger Torii Hunter on a checked-swing third strike with two men on to end the game. “Alex came over to me after the game and told me how proud he was of me,” Price said. “He said, ‘To do that without your best stuff, to trust your defense, and get in that groove, that’s great.'” “He didn’t have the best command,” Avila said. “But he adapted to that early. He was able to mix his pitches and get a lot of quick outs.”