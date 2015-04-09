LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to make RHP Justin Verlander’s start Sunday in Cleveland. Verlander was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with right triceps soreness. “Kyle pitched very well for us last year,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It will be a left-handed pitcher facing a team with a lot of left-handed hitters. But primarily the move is because of last year.” Lobstein subbed for RHP Anibal Sanchez when he was injured and went 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts and a relief appearance.

LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Toledo to replace RHP Joe Nathan on Detroit’s roster after the closer disclosed a flexor strain in his right elbow. Hardy did not have a good spring but he made a good initial impression when called up in the middle of the 2014 season. Hardy owns a very sharp curve that sets up his average fastball. He will pitch early relief or be used to get a left-handed hitter out initially.

RHP Shane Greene makes the first appearance of his career against Minnesota when he starts against the Twins on Thursday for Detroit. The second-year major leaguer, acquired by Detroit from the New York Yankees in the offseason, was 5-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 games with the Yankees last year, all but one of them starts, but none of them came against the Twins.

RHP Joe Nathan was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with soreness in his right elbow flexor. Nathan threw prior to Wednesday’s game with Minnesota but quickly halted the session and reported to head trainer Kevin Rand that there was soreness in the elbow area.

RHP Justin Verlander was placed on the disabled list Wednesday for the first time in his career. The move, prompted by lingering soreness in Verlander’s right triceps, means he won’t make his season debut April 12 in Cleveland as planned. Instead, LHP Kyle Lobstein, brought up from Triple-A Toledo, will face the Indians. “It’s just good to be back with the team,” Verlander said. “I‘m feeling better, but obviously it’s day-to-day. I wanted to start Sunday but I needed to pitch (against hitters) Tuesday in order to do that. I couldn‘t. Some days I feel really good. Some days it’s a little cranky. If this was September, I might try to pitch through some stuff. But it’s too early in the season to do things like that.”

RHP Anibal Sanchez was very sharp Wednesday in his cold-weather start against Minnesota. Sanchez issued his only two walks of the game back-to-back with one out in the sixth and got a strikeout for the second out before being lifted after 101 pitches. Sanchez allowed singles in the third and fourth innings plus a leadoff double in the sixth, walking two and striking out six. “He stopped trying to make every pitch a perfect nasty pitch,” said his catcher, Alex Avila, who had three walks and a single. “He scaled back. He worked the middle of the plate. They have a good lineup that can score runs. We were able to capitalize a little bit on the (cold, damp) weather. They gave us a lot of trouble last year.”

RHP Joakim Soria will fill in as Detroit’s closer until RHP Joe Nathan returns from a DL stint. Soria got a save Monday in his first appearance of the season, getting the last out of Detroit’s 4-0 victory over Minnesota.

LHP Phil Coke had one of his shortest outings but did his job as he faced Cardinals’ left-handed leadoff batter Matt Carpenter in the eighth inning and struck him out. In Sunday’s season opener he worked two-thirds of an inning and struck out two batter. “Phil Coke is doing such a wonderful job on the lefties,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon. “I like what he’s doing.”